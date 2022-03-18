 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MARCH MADNESS: Game Thread and How to Watch Notre Dame VS Alabama

NICK SABAN CAN’T HURT YOU

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - First Four Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

IT’S THE FIRST ROUND! The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are coming off a truly great win over Rutgers in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament, and were rewarded with a late night flight across the country for a first round matchup against the #6 seed in the West, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Yeah... as exciting as the Rutgers win was, that’s a whole lot of energy consumed before a cross-country game a day later. Alabama is a really tough draw despite losing three straight to end the season. It’s Alabama’s wins that are really impressive with victories over Gonzaga, Houston, Tennessee, and Baylor.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 4 point underdog against Alabama with an over/under of 152.

Look — it’s all about survive and advance, and it’s round two of that in round one.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Friday, March 18 @ 4:15 PM EST
Where: Viejas Arena, San Diego, California
How to Watch: TruTV

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

