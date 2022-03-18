The Notre Dame Fighting Irish began their spring football journey on St. Patrick’s Day with practice number one of the season. After careful consideration, I have decided to take a different approach with our coverage on OFD this year.
It’s going to be sophisticated (brief) and stylish (just a made up word). It’s going to follow more of my personal philosophy about spring ball and the media coverage of it — which is to take very little and make even less. Notre Dame has bravely adopted this same philosophy with just a wee bit of access and minute long quick cut-up hype videos.
Please have a seat — this will only take a moment.
The Freeman Presser
Quick Points and Highlights of the Presser
- No one decided to turn the practice field into wrestling ring.
- Mantras are the focus for spring — the execution of them anyways.
- Al Golden is keeping some defensive schemes from last year and is going to add some situational stuff.
- Freeman sidestep’s the sidestep question about Dr. Amber Selking and her non-involvement with the team moving forward.
- Figuring out the Freeman stance.
- Running Back C’Bo Flemister is no longer on the team.
- Cornerback TaRiq Bracy is on the team and ready for a 5th year.
- Marcus Freeman is not a quarterback guru but wants a competitive QB room.
- Finding the best combination of defensive linemen.
- Pat Coogan is out for the spring with a meniscus tear.
- No captains on the field right now with Jarrett Patterson and Avery Davis out for the spring.
- Jerome Bettis is an unofficial consultant of sorts.
- The early enrollees are freshmen just trying to learn and grow.
30 Seconds to Mars
I’m sorry — I couldn’t help typing that title. You can bury me... but before you do, here is Notre Dame’s gift to all of you. 30 seconds
to Mars dammit of quick-cut practice footage.
