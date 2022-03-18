The Notre Dame Fighting Irish began their spring football journey on St. Patrick’s Day with practice number one of the season. After careful consideration, I have decided to take a different approach with our coverage on OFD this year.

It’s going to be sophisticated (brief) and stylish (just a made up word). It’s going to follow more of my personal philosophy about spring ball and the media coverage of it — which is to take very little and make even less. Notre Dame has bravely adopted this same philosophy with just a wee bit of access and minute long quick cut-up hype videos.

Please have a seat — this will only take a moment.

The Freeman Presser

Quick Points and Highlights of the Presser

No one decided to turn the practice field into wrestling ring.

Mantras are the focus for spring — the execution of them anyways.

Al Golden is keeping some defensive schemes from last year and is going to add some situational stuff.

Freeman sidestep’s the sidestep question about Dr. Amber Selking and her non-involvement with the team moving forward.

Figuring out the Freeman stance.

Running Back C’Bo Flemister is no longer on the team.

Cornerback TaRiq Bracy is on the team and ready for a 5th year.

Marcus Freeman is not a quarterback guru but wants a competitive QB room.

Finding the best combination of defensive linemen.

Pat Coogan is out for the spring with a meniscus tear.

No captains on the field right now with Jarrett Patterson and Avery Davis out for the spring.

Jerome Bettis is an unofficial consultant of sorts.

The early enrollees are freshmen just trying to learn and grow.