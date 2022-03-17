Now that Mike Brey and his Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball team made sure to start St. Patrick’s Day off with a major bang at 12:02 AM... the football team begins their first practice session of spring at 7:55 AM.

I wonder how many of the football players were up and full of adrenaline as they watched the game in Dayton? While I’m certain most of you mortals that watched the game will likely be struggling at work on Thursday morning, the boys have a hype tape out and are ready to get to work.

BTW... I’m just kidding. I totally envision many of you skipping work altogether for NCAA Tournament fun and St. Patrick’s Day all rolled into one.

THIS IS MARCH!

Besides the workload on the practice field for Marcus Freeman and his staff, St. Patrick’s Day also brings with it the now famous POT OF GOLD DAY for the recruiting effort.

Outside of finding out that there is a Notre Dame alumni collective that has a real pot of gold worth about $30,000,000 for NIL stuff — it’s going to be hard to top last year’s effort. Still, Marcus Freeman and Chad Bowden are relentless, and I’m sure the day will be quite interesting.

We will be sure to cover as much as possible on OFD from what will likely be a really busy day for the football program.

So drink up my friends, and enjoy yourself.