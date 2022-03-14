 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notre Dame Baseball Ranked #1 by Baseball America

The Irish earned the top spot for the first time in over 20 years.

By Billy Gorman
For the first time since 2001, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team is ranked #1 in the country by Baseball America.

Notre Dame earns the top spot after going 3-0 on the week, including a two game abbreviated sweep of then #17 ranked NC State Wolfpack in their first two conference games of the year.

The Irish have started the season 11-1 overall, their best start since 2015. Notre Dame becomes just the second team to hold the top spot this season, taking over from the Texas Longhorns, who were #1 for the first three weeks of the season but relinquished the ranking after a week that saw them go 2-3.

Notre Dame is continuing this season right where they left off last year, a season where they finished with a 30-11 overall record, won the ACC regular season title, hosted the South Bend Regional, and advanced to a Super Regional for the first time since 2002. They will look to keep things going with a full slate this week that includes their first home game of the season against the Valparaiso Beacons tomorrow as well as a conference road series against the Louisville Cardinals over the weekend. All of Notre Dame baseball’s home games and conference games can be watched streaming on ACCNX and ESPN+.

