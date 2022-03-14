Notre Dame Baseball Ranked #1 by Baseball America

Light up Grace Hall!

For the first time since 2001, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team is ranked #1 in the country by Baseball America.

Notre Dame earns the top spot after going 3-0 on the week, including a two game abbreviated sweep of then #17 ranked NC State Wolfpack in their first two conference games of the year.

The Irish have started the season 11-1 overall, their best start since 2015. Notre Dame becomes just the second team to hold the top spot this season, taking over from the Texas Longhorns, who were #1 for the first three weeks of the season but relinquished the ranking after a week that saw them go 2-3.

Notre Dame is continuing this season right where they left off last year, a season where they finished with a 30-11 overall record, won the ACC regular season title, hosted the South Bend Regional, and advanced to a Super Regional for the first time since 2002. They will look to keep things going with a full slate this week that includes their first home game of the season against the Valparaiso Beacons tomorrow as well as a conference road series against the Louisville Cardinals over the weekend. All of Notre Dame baseball’s home games and conference games can be watched streaming on ACCNX and ESPN+.