It’s Tournament Time for NDWBB

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team finally knows where they will be playing in this year’s March Madness Tournament. The Irish will travel to Norman, OK to play UMass. This is the 5/12 matchup for the Bridgeport Region.

The Irish barely missed out on hosting the first two rounds as a 4-seed. Unfortunately, the Irish had a rough showing in their last game of the regular season against Louisville, and then they could not get past Miami in the ACC Tournament semifinals. Therefore, their performances down the stretch dropped them from having the chance to hold onto a 4-seed and host games in Purcell Pavilion. Now, the Irish will travel to the home of the 4-seed Oklahoma Sooners. Also in the same region notably are 1-seed NC State (whom the Irish beat in ACC play), 2-seed UConn, and 3-seed Indiana.

The Irish will play on the Saturday/Monday slate in the bracket. Their game against UMass is on Saturday, 3/19 with a time and network TBD. ESPN has the rights to the Women’s NCAA Tournament, so I would imagine the game will be on a channel in the ESPN family of networks.