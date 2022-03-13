SELECTION SUNDAY: Where will the Notre Dame Fighting Irish land?

Welcome to Selection Sunday! Today is the day that we will all find out where the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will land inside the NCAA Tournament — otherwise known as March Madness. Please forgive me if the nomenclature is a little off — it’s been a while for Mike Brey’s boys.

But... are the Irish in?

I’m not going to sit here and pretend to be a Bracketologist (or a proctologist for that matterr) and give you a solid prediction. Notre Dame’s quarterfinal loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies in the ACC Tournament made this whole process a little nuts, and maybe it got nuttier when VT beat the Duke Blue Devils for the conference championship and an auto bid.

As far as the Irish and seeding is concerned, as of late Saturday night I’ve mostly seen them in as a 12 seed — but that comes with the task of playing in the play-in game. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Irish playing the Wyoming Cowboys for the 12 seed in the East with the winner moving on to Milwaukee to play the #5 seed LSU Tigers.

Allow me a moment to be very bitter about North Carolina and Miami having higher seeds than the Irish at 9 and 11 respectively. You know... the teams that Notre Dame is undefeated against this season and the teams that finished below the Irish in the ACC regular season.

Bring back the BCS.

So... we're here for you to vent and do whatever with the comment section below.

Where will the Irish be placed?