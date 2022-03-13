Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Fall to Michigan Wolverines in B1G Semifinal

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took to Ann Arbor ice Saturday an attempt to chalk up a 5-0 sweep of the Michigan Wolverines on the season for the B1G Semifinal. Despite holding their own on the penalty kill, the Irish failed to find their flow at crunch time.

First Period

Fans saw Notre Dame’s Hunter Strand, Trevor Janicke, and Jake Boltmann go on the attack in a mid-period burst, but Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo shut them down.

Penalties on Notre Dame’s Adam Karashik and Jake Pivonka later provided power play opportunities for the Wolverines, but the high stakes weren’t enough to shake the clean Irish penalty kill. The Irish held off the Wolverines for nearly a minute and a half of 5-on-3 play.

By the end of the first, the Wolverines just more than doubled Notre Dame’s four shots with nine of their own, but the scoreboard read 0-0 heading into the second.

Second Period

After a period of scoreless back and forth, Michigan’s Matty Beniers wasted no time snagging the first goal of the night.

Around the halfway point of the period, Irish forward Jack Adams put his team on the board and tied it up with his sixth goal of the season. This time around, the Irish and Wolverines matched with 12 shots each.

Jack Adams tied it up with his sixth of the year!



Third Period

Michigan’s Brendan Brisson doubled the Wolverines’ lead just about four minutes into the third.

A power play opportunity for each team followed as the pressure intensified, but the advantage stayed with the Wolverines.

The Irish later pulled netminder Matthew Galajda, but the Wolverines had locked it in and the night ended 2-1, Michigan.

Game Summary

Scoring

Michigan: Matty Beniers at 03:46 in the 2nd with assists from Brendan Brisson and Kent Johnson

Notre Dame: Jack Adams at 12:04 in the 2nd with assists from Adam Karashik and Justin Janicke

Michigan: Brendan Brisson at 03:59 in the 3rd with assists from Matty Beniers and Jacob Truscott

Penalties

Notre Dame: Adam Karashik for interference at 16:35 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Jake Pivonka for tripping at 17:00 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Adam Karashik at 06:49 in the 3rd for cross-checking

Michigan: Matty Beniers at 06:49 in the 3rd for embellishment

Goalies

Notre Dame: Matthew Galajda, 29 saves

Michigan: Erik Portillo, 19 saves

Moving Forward

Stay tuned for the NCAA Tournament field selection at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20. Catch the announcement on ESPNU.

