Is the Notre Dame VS Ohio State game going to be on FOX because of Joe Buck?

I mean... maybe?

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA FOOTBALL: DEC 31 BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl - Head Coach Press Conference Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some major noise was made in the sports media world this weekend and it definitely involves Joe Buck going to ESPN from FOX — but it also might involve the 2022 season opener between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news about Buck leaving FOX for ESPN, but in his story, he also stated that the deal involves FOX getting an extra “pick first” for a Big 10 football game this upcoming season. The networks share rights to Big 10 games — and the season opener in Columbus seems ripe for the taking if this was the case.

Except... maybe it’s not?

It’s kind of a funny story when you start throwing down all of the speculation. Basically, we probably won’t find out for another month or two about how this all shakes out.

My only real interest in this is that Notre Dame football may be graced by the divine presence of Gus Johnson on the call — which is incredibly exciting.

