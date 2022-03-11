OFF THE RAILS: The other side of Notre Dame Football’s 3rd year prophecy

Welcome to another episode of the Off The Rails show on the OFD Podcast. We are all gearing up for the first season of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football under Marcus Freeman - which means comparisons will be made.

We are all aware of the 3rd year prophecy for Notre Dame football coaches - if they are going to win a national championship, the third year is when it’s going to get done. While that’s all well and good (and maybe an outdated thing) what about the other side of that prophecy? What does a non-title year mean for the head coach and for Notre Dame?

I take a quick look back at the last 100 years to see what a non-title year might mean.

