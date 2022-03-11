NFL Draft: Notre Dame’s Kevin Austin talks about what he’s learned from Chase Claypool

Kevin Austin went down to the NFL combine and made a little bit of a name for himself. The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver not only had a nice 40 yard dash time, but the rest of his workouts and drills were also really well done.

Austin’s excellent performance at the combine has helped force his name into the conversation of the NFL Draft, and while he may still only be a late-round pick, he is much better positioned than before the combine. This likely comes as no surprise to former Notre Dame wide receiver and current member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chase Claypool.

Claypool during his time before his own NFL Draft praised Kevin Austin and the athleticism that the Florida native possesses. Recently, Austin went on the Jim Rome Show and the long-time host asked him about what he learned from Claypool during their time together in South Bend.