On Wednesday, the NFL released its full invitation list to the 2022 Combine. Among the 324 prospects that are invited, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have five former players that are being asked to participate in the event.

324 prospects invited to participate in 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.https://t.co/FsamlsC8aw pic.twitter.com/ZjthOinzxE — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 9, 2022

The five invited to the combine:

Wide Receiver, Kevin Austin Jr.

Quarterback, Jack Coan

Safety, Kyle Hamilton

Defensive End, Myron Tagovailola-Amosa

Running Back, Kyren Williams

Notable names that are eligible for the draft but were not invited:

Defensive Tackle, Kurt Hinish

Offensive Lineman, Cain Madden

Linebacker, Drew White

Linebacker/Safety, Isaiah Pryor

To be honest, I’m a little surprised that Kevin Austin received an invite — but it’s a HUGE opportunity for him to make NFL owners, GM’s, and coaches take notice and improve his bleak (at the moment) draft stock. Former Notre Dame wide receivers Chase Claypool (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Miles Boykin (Baltimore Ravens) did a wonderful job of performing well for the league under these settings.

The NFL Combine will take place in Indianapolis from March 1 through March 7.