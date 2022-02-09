Notre Dame Football Adds Jesse Schmitt As Special Teams Analyst

A former Purdue long snapper will be joining Notre Dame’s coaching staff as a special teams analyst.

Jesse Schmitt, 29, played for the Boilermakers from 2011-2014. After a brief flirtation with the NFL, Schmitt worked as a volunteer assistant for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in 2016, then rejoined his alma mater in 2017.

In three seasons as special teams and running backs graduate assistant, Schmitt worked with All-Big Ten honorees Rondale Moore and punter Joe Schopper. He also instructed kickers Spencer Evans and J.D. Dellinger.

Schmitt stepped in as acting special teams coordinator in the Boilermakers’ 24-20 season-opening victory over the Hawkeyes in 2020.

In 2021, he joined the Tulane Green Wave staff as a special teams and recruiting analyst.

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman was a linebackers coach at Purdue during Schmitt’s undergraduate years.

Karl Schmitt, Jesse’s father, was the Miami Hurricanes’ sports information director from 1984-1987. Carly Schmitt (née Mercer), Jesse’s wife, is a former Purdue women’s swimming and diving team member. She is now employed by the Purdue for Life Foundation as director of development. The Schmitts have a golden retriever, which is perhaps predictably named Boiler.