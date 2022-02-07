On Monday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end George Takacs announced that he will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer.

Love thee, Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/ji7d2wShzR — George Takacs (@georgetakacs9) February 7, 2022

George was figuring to be a solid TE2 during his 2022 season at Notre Dame, but because of the nature of the position and how the Irish recruit as TEU — there wasn’t much opportunity left for him in South Bend. Over his three years, George has caught 8 balls for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

The former 4-Star from Florida will have two years of eligibility left to play at whatever school he decides to transfer to in the coming days.

Notre Dame is right at the 85 man mark on the roster at the moment — although we should still expect a handful of changes over the coming months. How many of those changes occur before spring ball as opposed to after spring ball is anyone’s guess.