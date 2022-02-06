Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi remains Notre Dame Football’s greatest hater

Last week Pat Narduzzi, mouth-breather extraordinaire and head football coach of the Pittsburgh Panthers, went on Sirius XM Radio and did what Pat Narduzzi does best — hatin’ on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

NIL. Transfer Portal. Tampering.



Pat Narduzzi joined @RoddyJones20 on ACC Radio and talked about some of the challenges facing college football coaches right now. #H2P pic.twitter.com/K3quDowd3w — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) February 2, 2022

Narduzzi is well known for keeping Notre Dame in his mouth while bitching about things. His disdain for Notre Dame’s ACC deal is only slightly less than certain circles of the older Notre Dame alumni/fanbase. Pat’s not an administrator, so what Notre Dame brings to the ACC in terms of fat bags of cash and butts in seats is mostly lost on him.

Pat just doesn’t like Notre Dame — which is perfectly fine when you’re the head coach of Pitt.

What’s funny is how he dropped this gem:

“I just found this out — ya know — I’ll throw it out there. I guess people reached out to Kenny Pickett to go to Notre Dame a year ago. I had no idea. He didn’t say anything to me — which obviously didn’t get that serious. Notre Dame recruited him through the back channels. It’s not Brian Kelly, but someone’s telling these guys, whoever they are, to come to Notre Dame — right?”

Back channels. Allow me to lol my way off of the internet. As much as some of us wish Notre Dame would walk that line of recruiting, they just don’t. So what Pat’s telling us here is that he heard from some person that heard something from another person that someone was telling Pickett to transfer to Notre Dame.

At this point, it might be wise to remember that Pickett was a huge Notre Dame fan growing up as was well documented during the NBC broadcast of the 2018 Notre Dame/Pitt game. Usually, that means while growing up — you might have a few Notre Dame fans as friends and family members — or as Pat Narduzzi might put it, PEOPLE TELLING HIM TO TRANSFER TO NOTRE DAME. Because they love him and want the best for him. People... just some random people.

The best part of the entire quote was Narduzzi trying to get some type of affirmation from the host with his “someone’s telling these guys, whoever they are, to come to Notre Dame — right?” question at the end.

Pat’s full of shit and he knows it, and goddammit, I love him for it. College football according to Narduzzi is being destroyed by the transfer portal and NIL, but I think his type public hate for a non-rival is fantastic for the sport. That’s where the fun is. Narduzzi is 0-3 at Pitt when facing Notre Dame despite worshipping at the alter of the Pitt Spirit Box/Urn (it’s a real thing). That has to be a tough pill to swallow after a 3-4 record against the Irish as the defensive coordinator of a real Notre Dame rival — the Michigan State Spartans.

It’s just a shame Notre Dame won’t play Pitt again until the 2023 and 2025 seasons. Of course... maybe that’s the real reason he’s all hot and bothered.