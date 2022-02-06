According to a report by Irish Illustrated's Tom Loy, Deland McCullough has turned down an offer by the NFL’s New York Giants and will still be the next running backs coach for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

There has been a lot of talk about money and the coaching profession — and for obvious reasons — so whatever McCullough’s reason’s for sticking with Notre Dame are, they must be pretty powerful (or he struck a better deal before the contract was finalized).

It’s a huge win for Notre Dame no matter what the reasons are or how it was done. McCullough is an elite running backs coach that turned the Indiana Hoosiers into one of the premier rushing teams in the Big 10.

In his seven years in the collegiate coaching ranks, McCullough has mentored seven 1,000-yard running backs, including five from 2014-17. Two of his backs have earned All-America honors and nine have secured all-conference recognition. All five of his featured rushers - Stephen Houston, Tevin Coleman, Jordan Howard, Devine Redding, and Ronald Jones - have reached the NFL. During his first run in Bloomington, the Hoosiers set 19 program rushing records. McCullough was named the 2014 BTN.com running backs coach of the year.

With no more waves surrounding offensive coordinator Tommy Rees when it comes to the Los Angeles Rams or Miami Hurricanes, the offensive coaching staff is complete and ready for spring football.