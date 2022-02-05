The no. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish took the ice at Compton Family Ice Arena for the final of five consecutive home games on Friday, to host the Penn State Nittany Lions. After a 7-2 Friday night victory, Jeff Jackson’s squad was looking for their first series sweep since the last time they played the Nittany Lions, a month ago.

First Period

Midway through the opening period, the scoring began when a beautiful pass from Ryder Rolston found Tyler Carpenter in the slot. The freshman forward then went five-hole on Oskar Autio for his first collegiate goal. Near the end of the period, roughing calls to Trevor Janicke and Ben Schoen led to some 4-on-4 hockey, but the game remained 1-0 going into intermission.

Second Period

The Irish doubled their lead when Jesse Landsdell beat Autio short side from the circle for his sixth of the year. For the second straight period, a player from each side went to the box as Jake Pivonka was called for tripping and Schoen for embellishment. During the 4-on-4, Ryan Bischel stopped all four Penn State shots he saw, including an incredible scoring chance from Ryan Kirwan.

Third Period

Known for their explosive offense, the Nittany Lions did all they could to live up to their reputation in the third, registering ten of the period’s first thirteen shots. However, nothing was getting past the junior goaltender from Medina, MN on this evening. In the game’s final minutes, Adam Karashik sealed it with an empty netter, for a 3-0 final.

Game Summary

Scoring

Notre Dame: Tyler Carpenter at 10:20 in the 1st, assisted by Ryder Rolston and Grant Silianoff

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell at 10:16 in the 2nd, assisted by Max Ellis and Hunter Strand

Notre Dame: Adam Karashik (ENG) at 17:36 in the 3rd

Penalties

Penn State: Ben Schoen for roughing at 16:51 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke for roughing at 16:51 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Jake Pivonka for tripping at 11:41 in the 2nd

Penn State: Ben Schoen for embellishment at 11:41 in the 2nd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel 35 saves

Penn State: Oskar Autio, 25 saves

Up Next

The Irish will travel to Madison, WI to face the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday, February 10, at 8:30 PM ET. The game can be seen on Big Ten Network.