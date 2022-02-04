The Notre Dame Fighting Irish started the series against the Penn State Nittany Lions in style Friday as a third period burst earned the guys in gold and blue a blowout W.
First Period
The two teams went through nearly a full period of back and forth and penalties before either one got on the board and neither team capitalized on the power play.
However, while Irish forward Jesse Lansdell was in the box for the final penalty of the period, Graham Slaggert found the back of the net for a shorthanded Irish squad with just a minute and ten seconds left in the period and with an assist from his brother, Landon. By the end of the first, the Irish had set the offensive tone and outshot the Nittany Lions 12-8.
Second Period
Notre Dame’s Justin Janicke who nabbed the first goal of the period and his first collegiate goal just about three and a half minutes in. However, fans picked up on a more defined sense of urgency as Penn State went after it on offense. Nittany Lion Connor MacEachern put his team on the board later in the period and Penn State outshot Notre Dame 13 to 10, this time around.
As the period came to a close, Notre Dame’s Chase Blackmun scored his team’s third goal of the game to mark his first goal of his Notre Dame career and the only power play goal of the night.
Third Period
Penn State’s Tyler Gratton snatched the first goal of the period a little less than four minutes in. The Nittany Lions carried some leftover momentum from the second into the third, but the rapid-fire Irish offense locked it all in at the end. A goal from Trevor Janicke and another from Hunter Strand with little more than a minute in between them, later followed by a score from Landon Slaggert and a nearly immediate response from Max Ellis brought it to 7-2, Irish.
Game Summary
Scoring
Notre Dame: Graham Slaggert at 18:50 in the 1st with assists from Adam Karashik and Landon Slaggert
Notre Dame: Justin Janicke at 03:28 in the 2nd with assists from Jake Boltmann and Ryder Rolston
Penn State: Connor MacEachern at 14:26 in the 2nd with an assist from Connor McMenamin
Notre Dame: Chase Blackmun at 18:47 in the 2nd with assists from Spencer Stastney and Trevor Janicke
Penn State: Tyler Gratton at 03:47 in the 3rd with assists from Christian Berger and Chase McLane
Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke at 08:40 in the 3rd with assists from Adam Karashik and Jake Boltmann
Notre Dame: Hunter Strand at 09:45 in the 3rd with assists from Justin Janicke and Jack Adams
Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert at 17:56 in the 3rd with assists from Ryder Rolston and Jake Boltmann
Notre Dame: Max Ellis at 18:29 in the 3rd with assists from Jesse Lansdell and Jake Pivonka
Penalties
Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke for high-sticking at 04:33 in the 1st
Penn State: Paul DeNaples for interference at 09:34 in the 1st
Penn State: Ben Schoen for slashing at 12:37 in the 1st
Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell for charging at 18:36 in the 1st
Notre Dame: Zach Plucinski for cross-checking at 00:14 in the 2nd
Penn State: Jimmy Dowd, Jr. for tripping at 09:34 in the 2nd
Penn State: Ben Schoen for tripping at 18:42 in the 2nd
Notre Dame: Solag Bakich for faceoff violation at 01:05 in the 3rd
Notre Dame: Grant Silianoff for roughing at 14:54 in the 3rd
Goalies
Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 32 saves
Penn State: Liam Souliere, 23 saves
Moving Forward
The Irish will meet the Nittany Lions again Saturday, February 5 at 6 p.m. in South Bend. Stream the game with Peacock.
