According to a report by Football Scoop’s John Brice, the New York Giants are interested in hiring away new Notre Dame Fighting Irish running backs coach, Deland McCullough.

Notre Dame, despite hiring McCullough recently, still hasn’t named him as the new running backs coach in an official capacity.

McCullough has NFL experience and won a Super Bowl on the staff of the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Brice’s report, Deland continues to be highly sought after by other college programs and the NFL.

Marcus Freeman is having a heck of a time putting his staff together for the 2022 season. Some of it was expected, and some of it was not — at least by outside onlookers. One thing is definitely certain when it comes to the hiring of Deland McCullough (and other staff members). Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman have done an excellent job so far in putting this staff together. If Notre Dame is able to keep McCullough on board, it just leaves the defensive coordinator position open.