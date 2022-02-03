Notre Dame’s Jack Coan Receives Pat Tillman Award

Yesterday, the East-West Shrine Bowl Committee presented former Notre Dame quarterback, Jack Coan, with the Pat Tillman Award.

The award is given to a player competing in the Shrine Bowl who best represents the intelligence, sportsmanship, and service that Pat Tillman exemplified.

Upon receiving the award, Coan said,

“Thank you guys so much for this award. To even be mentioned with Pat Tillman is an incredible honor. It’s been an amazing week so far. I’ve enjoyed getting to know everyone here. and I’m looking forward to the game. Thank you guys again.”

Congratulations to @NDFootball QB Jack Coan (@jcoan17) for being named the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award#ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/A37ntIZpQ6 — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) February 2, 2022

Jack Coan. East-West Shrine Bowl Pat Tillman Award. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/VLkR2lpn5H — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 2, 2022

You can see Jack Coan and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa play in the East-West Shrine Bowl game tonight, February 3rd, at 8pm ET, on the NFL Network.

More about the East-West Shrine Bowl

Since 1925, the East-West Shrine Bowl has benefited Shriners Children’s and its mission to provide advanced care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the families’ ability to pay for services.

Football’s Finest

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest running college all-star football game in the nation. The East-West Shrine Bowl is an important part of America’s football tradition, giving top college players a chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience.

For more than 90 years, some of football’s greatest athletes and coaches have contributed to the tradition of the East-West Shrine Bowl. Players like Gale Sayers, Tom Brady, John Elway, Allan Page, Dick Butkus, Brett Favre, Gino Marchetti and Walter Payton, along with coaches Don Shula, Dick Vermeil, Paul “Bear” Bryant and Jerry Glanville, to name a few, have supported the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Watch live on NFL Network, Thursday, February 3rd, at 8pm ET.

Cheers & GO IRISH!