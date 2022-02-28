Notre Dame Baseball: Irish Win Three on the Weekend

The #2 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team was in action over the weekend with a series of games in Greenville, SC against the Marist College Red Foxes and the Monmouth University Hawks. Originally scheduled to play two games against each team, Notre Dame beat Marist on Friday before sweeping a double header against Monmouth on Saturday. Their second game against Marist on Sunday was then cancelled due to inclement weather.

Game 1: Notre Dame 20 (3-1) - Marist 2 (3-1)

Win: Aidan Tyrell, Notre Dame (2-0)

Loss: Alex Pansini, Marist (0-1)

Notre Dame jumped out in front of Marist early in the opening game, scoring eight runs in the first inning. Spencer Myers and Ryan Cole both singled before scoring on another single from DM Jefferson. Jefferson then came around on a double from Jack Brannigan. The Irish then added to their lead thanks to a series of Marist errors and a wild pitch. In the fourth inning Carter Putz and DM Jefferson drove in a run each to extend the Irish advantage to 10-0.

After scoring on e run in the sixth, Notre Dame added another big inning in the seventh, capped off by a two run home run from Jack Zyska. After seven innings the lead was 17-0. They added three more runs in the eighth while allowing Marist to plate one run each in the eighth and ninth innings.

Aidan Tyrell started the game on the mound for Notre Dame and threw 7.0 innings allowing no runs and only three hits. He is now 2-0 on the season and has gone his first 11.0 innings without allowing a run.

20 runs means there are plenty of highlights!



Check out our best plays from the Friday win over Marist!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/RIXZxoi2fA — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) February 26, 2022

Game 2: Notre Dame 16 (4-1) - Monmouth 2 (4-2)

Win: John Michael Bertrand, Notre Dame (2-0)

Loss: Dan Klepchick, Monmouth (0-1)

In game two, it took until the fourth inning for Notre Dame to take the lead. Jack Brannigan singled to lead off the inning and was advanced to third by Brooks Coetzee before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Zack Prajzner. In the fifth inning Ryan Cole scored on a single from Jared Miller before Carter Putz hit a two-run home run for a 4-0 lead.

Ryan Cole added to the Irish lead in the sixth inning, breaking the game open with a grand slam, the first of his career. They added another run in the sixth before scoring four in the seventh and three in the eighth. Monmouth managed two runs in seventh inning but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep the game competitive.

Look out on the condo balconies!@ryan_cole13 launched his first career grand slam against Monmouth on Saturday that landed by the condos in left center field!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/V3Or6bW8eR — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) February 27, 2022

John Michael Bertrand started the game for Notre Dame and threw 7.0 innings, striking out eleven and allowing both Monmouth runs, only one of which was earned. Through 13.0 innings on the season Bertrand has allowed only one earned run. Notre Dame has shown early that they have two quality lefties at the top of their rotation that should give them a chance in most games this season.

Game 3: Notre Dame 9 (5-1) - Monmouth 0 (4-3)

Win: Austin Temple, Notre Dame (1-0)

Loss: Rob Hensey, Monmouth (0-1)

Notre Dame took another early lead in game three, this time in the second inning, when Zack Prajzner drove in both Jack Brannigan and Carter Putz with a ground ball to second base. That score held until the seventh inning, when TJ Williams tripled to score Brannigan before scoring on a ground out off the bat of Danny Neri.

Notre Dame added five more runs in the eighth inning, including RBIs from Carter Putz and Zack Prajzner. Austin Temple started the game on the mound for Notre Dame, throwing 5.0 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Ryan McLinskey, Alex Rao, and Jack Brannigan comprised the Irish bullpen contingent for the game, finishing the final four innings and keeping the Hawks off the scoreboard.

Up Next

Notre Dame heads to Minneapolis, MN next weekend for the Cambria College Classic, where they will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Michigan State Spartans, and the Minnesota Gophers in a game each.