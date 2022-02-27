Some of the best images from Notre Dame’s green out win over Michigan

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish solidified their #3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament on Friday night with a 4-1 victory over the Michigan Wolverines. The Saturday night matchup between the two teams was the last regular season game for both squads — and the 2-1 win by the Irish gave them a 4-0 sweep over Michigan for the year.

It was also Senior Night.

It was also a Green Out.

And — apparently — Michigan wanted in on the fun (before the Irish stole their lunch money).

The contrast of Notre Dame’s green/blue uniforms against Michigan’s yellow/blue uniforms made it a very pretty game visually. Thanks to the win and the good vibes, I simply couldn’t pass on the opportunity to share some of the images from the game. The team has really been playing well, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish during the postseason.