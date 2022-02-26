Notre Dame Hockey: Irish power past Michigan Wolverines 2-1 for season sweep

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish closed out their series against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday at Compton Family Ice Arena with a senior night victory. Following Friday’s 4-1 stop to Michigan’s winning streak, the Irish kept it cool and cohesive as the Wolverines narrowly outshot them, got the sweep and ended the regular season in style with a 2-1 win.

First Period

After a bit of back and forth, a penalty on Notre Dame for too many men on the ice and one on Michigan’s Jacob Truscott for tripping provided each team a power play opportunity near the middle of the period. However, neither team gained an advantage and the game headed into the second with no score on the board. By the end of the first, the Irish had nearly doubled the Wolverines’ 6 shots with 11 of their own.

Second Period

An interference penalty on Michigan’s Owen Power early in the second provided the first power play opportunity of the period. However, Notre Dame’s Hunter Strand scored the first goal of the game, and his eighth of the season, less than a minute after Power’s penalty ended. The Wolverines traded places with the Irish and outshot the home team 11-6 this time around.

Third Period

Following an interference penalty on Strand, Michigan’s Matty Beniers put his team on the board, dealt a rare blow to the Irish penalty kill, and tied it up a little more than six minutes into the third. Two Michigan penalties followed, but the Irish were unable to use the power play to snap the tie.

However, with nearly three minutes left in regulation, Irish forward Trevor Janicke found the back of the net for the thirteenth time this season to end it 2-1, Irish and lock in the sweep against a rival.

The goal that sealed the ! ☘️



.@trevorjanicke puts away the game-winner and the Irish get the senior night W!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/VsXJ8uNXJY — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 27, 2022

Game Summary

Scoring

Notre Dame: Hunter Strand at 07:12 in the 2nd with assists from Justin Janicke and Jack Adams

Michigan: Matty Beniers at 06:11 in the 3rd with assists from Owen Power and Brendan Brisson

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke at 16:52 in the 3rd with assists from Spencer Stastney and Nick Leivermann

Penalties

Notre Dame: TEAM for too many men on the ice at 09:37 in the 1st

Michigan: Jacob Truscott for tripping at 13:06 in the 1st

Michigan: Owen Power for interference at 03:29 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Ryan Helliwell for boarding at 07:55 in the 2nd

Michigan: Garrett Van Wyhe for hooking at 12:55 in the 2nd

Michigan: Nick Blankenburg for high sticking at 02:47 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Hunter Strand for interference at 04:19 in the 3rd

Michigan: Michael Pastujov for tripping at 07:22 in the 3rd

Michigan: Nolan Moyle for interference at 13:06 in the 3rd

Michigan: Owen Power for slashing at 19:59.8 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Solag Bakich for roughing at 19:59.8 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Matthew Galajda, 31 saves

Michigan: Erik Portillo, 26 saves

Follow me on Twitter.