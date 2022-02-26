Just a little over 32 years ago, one of the greatest offensive linemen to ever play for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish sent another Notre Dame legend a National Letter of Intent. The player was Aaron Taylor and the coach was Lou Holtz.
On Friday, Taylor published two of his recruiting letters from Notre Dame and Holtz. The first was a “typical” introduction and sales pitch for the university and what it can offer a student athlete during his collegiate years — as well as their time well after college is over. The second was the letter that held the grant-in-aid and national letter of intent — with some very specific instructions.
A few of my ND Recruiting Letters.— Aaron Taylor (@AaronTaylorCFB) February 25, 2022
Thank you, Coach Holtz. You delivered what you said you would. #GoIrish ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/zS7C3ChhWa
Obviously it all worked out for Taylor at Notre Dame. The California native became a two-time consensus All-American, a senior captain, a Lombardi Award winner, an Outland finalist — and the 1993 National Championship.
After Notre Dame, Taylor won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2021. He currently works for CBS Sports in a variety of ways — including in-studio CFB analysis and color commentary.
