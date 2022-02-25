OFD Podcast: Notre Dame Football vibe check

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan jump back on the pod machine to NOT talk about the upcoming spring football season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish OR even the fully full on staff that Marcus Freeman has assembled. In this episode:

HELLO!

Notre Dame fans are forever COPS.

Partial credit Greg.

REVIEW!

A truly epic battle for the soul of the Super Bowl halftime show (part 2).

NBC’s (supposed) power play for the Big 10 to join the Notre Dame football conference.

The path for Gus Johnson and Brady Quinn is clear.

Peak Peacock.

The Nevada Dental Association.

The immortal Coach and Hicksville’s Dober.

The Great Hole In The Boxers debate... we are dumbfounded.

Breaking out a controversial tier graphic.

The Michigan rivalry.

Miami VS Pitt.

Hating teams and vibe checking teams.

Daggers to the heart.

The real Michigan.

A more honest ACC.

The USFL is strange.

A quick mix of women’s lacrosse, basketball, and hockey.

The term for a women’s version of “lacrosse bro”.

Detroit Tigers nostalgia.

Jude’s Canadian secret.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

