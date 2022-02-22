ACC Baseball News and Notes: Notre Dame moves up to #2 in national rankings

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are currently ranked #2 in the country by Baseball America. Notre Dame won two of three games in the Hatter Classic in Florida over the weekend. The Irish will travel to South Carolina this weekend for a game against Marist on Friday, a double-header against Monmouth on Saturday, and then another game against Marist on Sunday.

Moving The Irish are No. 2️⃣ in this week's @BaseballAmerica poll! #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/HkU3wM5Zc8

• With nine of the ACC’s 14 teams going unbeaten, the conference posted a combined 36-8 record (.818) over the opening weekend. The ACC’s nine teams playing at home were a combined 27-1.

• Five ACC teams are ranked among the nation’s top 10 this week in at least one major poll, led by Notre Dame’s No. 2 placement by Baseball America, which also ranked Virginia No. 4. Other polls found NC State (NCBWA and Perfect Game) and Georgia Tech (Collegiate Baseball) as high as No. 7, and Florida State (Collegiate Baseball) as high as No. 8.

• Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, NCBWA and Perfect Game also selected ACC Player of the Week Tommy White (NC State) as National Player of the Week, while ACC Pitcher of the Week Bryce Hubbart (Florida State) earned the honor from Collegiate Baseball.

• White, a freshman from St. Pete Beach, Florida, hit three home runs in his college debut last Friday versus Evansville. White became the first NC State player since April 7, 2010 (Chris Schaeffer vs. Coppin State) to hit three homers in a single game.

• Opening weekend marked the first time in Miami baseball history that the Hurricanes began a season by scoring in double-figures in four consecutive games. Miami (4-0) outscored visiting Towson by 32 runs while sweeping the series.

• Georgia Tech will face one of its most-played all-time opponents when it makes the trip to Georgia Southern on Tuesday night. The teams have met 135 times since 1947, with the Yellow Jackets leading the all-time series 104-31.

• Due to a forecast of inclement weather, Virginia’s home opener against VMI originally set for Tuesday (Feb. 22) has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Disharoon Park with first pitch slated for 3 p.m. The game will air live on ACCNX as originally planned.

• Fifteen different ACC players were named to at least one 2022 Preseason All-America Team.