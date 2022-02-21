Navy Announces 2025 Football Game Against Notre Dame

The Navy Midshipmen announced the non-conference portion of its 2025 football schedule Monday, and it includes a Nov. 8 date with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Irish and Midshipmen jointly announced Nov. 4 that they had extended their series to 2032. The two teams have played 94 times since 1927, with Notre Dame prevailing in 80 of those matchups. (The 1945 game was a 6-6 tie.)

The two foes are expected to play Aug. 26, 2023 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland and then Oct. 26, 2024 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Dates past 2025 have not been announced, but the Irish are expected to host the Mids in 2027, 2029 and 2031 with games in even-numbered years to be played at a neutral site.

Notre Dame’s 2025 schedule, at present, looks like this:

Their ACC opponents that year will be the Miami-Florida Hurricanes, Boston College Eagles, Pittsburgh Panthers, North Carolina Tar Heels and Syracuse Orange. While we know that the Hurricanes, Eagles and Panthers will be away games, and the Tar Heels and Orange will travel to South Bend, we don’t know the exact dates of those matchups.

The Stanford Cardinal haven’t produced a future non-conference schedule since 2018, but Notre Dame was not listed past 2023 in the last iteration.