National Signing Day: Notre Dame Football scholarship charts for 2022 and 2023

It’s National Signing Day and for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish — it really is just another day. Notre Dame won’t be adding any new commitments to their 2022 recruiting class, and so we have a clearer picture when it comes to the numbers for this year and beyond.
Before we say anything else... Notre Dame could still lose a player or two to the transfer portal over the next couple of months. Recently, the Irish saw JoJo Johnson take off after an injury plagued freshman season — which is the normal type of attrition. On the other side of that, Notre Dame may still grab a WR or DB out of the portal.
The numbers are the numbers, but they are certainly open for change.
I fully believe in the 2-cycle theory when it comes to college football recruiting. It’s a pretty easy concept to understand in regards to “one class affects the next,” so here ya go:
2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III
|Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jadarian Price
|Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
|Chris Tyree
|-
|-
|Tight End
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|George Takacs
|Wide Receiver
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis, Matt Salerno
|Center
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Jarrett Patterson
|Guard
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic,
|-
|Tackle
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Josh Lugg
|Defensive Tackle
|Donovan Hinish
|Gabriel Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey
|Jayson Ademilola
|Defensive End
|Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu
|Justin Ademilola
|Linebacker
|Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Bo Bauer
|Safety
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Brandon Joesph
|-
|D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith
|Cornerback
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|TaRiq Bracy
|Specialists
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS), Blake Grupe (K)
|Totals
|21/85 (21)
|44/85 (23)
|59/85 (15)
|70/85 (11)
|85/85 (15)
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|-
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|Drew Pyne
|-
|Running Back
|Sedrick Irvin
|Jadarian Price
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|-
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|-
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Center
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|-
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|-
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|-
|Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina
|Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo Mensah
|Defensive End
|Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon
|Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen
|Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|-
|Cornerback
|Justyn Rhett
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Totals
|8/85 (8)
|29/85 (21)
|52/85 (23)
|66/85 (14)
|76/85 (10)
