National Signing Day: Notre Dame Football scholarship charts for 2022 and 2023

New, 1 comment

The numbers

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Oklahoma State at Notre Dame Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s National Signing Day and for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish — it really is just another day. Notre Dame won’t be adding any new commitments to their 2022 recruiting class, and so we have a clearer picture when it comes to the numbers for this year and beyond.

Before we say anything else... Notre Dame could still lose a player or two to the transfer portal over the next couple of months. Recently, the Irish saw JoJo Johnson take off after an injury plagued freshman season — which is the normal type of attrition. On the other side of that, Notre Dame may still grab a WR or DB out of the portal.

The numbers are the numbers, but they are certainly open for change.

I fully believe in the 2-cycle theory when it comes to college football recruiting. It’s a pretty easy concept to understand in regards to “one class affects the next,” so here ya go:

2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Quarterback Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III Drew Pyne - -
Running Back Jadarian Price Logan Diggs, Audric Estime Chris Tyree - -
Tight End Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - George Takacs
Wide Receiver Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - - Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis, Matt Salerno
Center Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Jarrett Patterson
Guard Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic, -
Tackle Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker - Josh Lugg
Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey Jayson Ademilola
Defensive End Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu Justin Ademilola
Linebacker Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Bo Bauer
Safety Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Brandon Joesph - D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith
Cornerback Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley Clarence Lewis Cam Hart TaRiq Bracy
Specialists Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - Michael Vinson (LS), Blake Grupe (K)
Totals 21/85 (21) 44/85 (23) 59/85 (15) 70/85 (11) 85/85 (15)

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Quarterback - Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus Drew Pyne -
Running Back Sedrick Irvin Jadarian Price Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree -
Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman -
Wide Receiver - Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas - -
Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll
Guard - Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic
Tackle - Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker -
Defensive Tackle - Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo Mensah
Defensive End Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu
Linebacker Drayk Bowen Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
Safety Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson -
Cornerback Justyn Rhett Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart
Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) -
Totals 8/85 (8) 29/85 (21) 52/85 (23) 66/85 (14) 76/85 (10)
5th year eligibility moving forward is not represented on this chart due to COVID year. May be subject to change.

