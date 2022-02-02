National Signing Day: Notre Dame Football scholarship charts for 2022 and 2023

It’s National Signing Day and for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish — it really is just another day. Notre Dame won’t be adding any new commitments to their 2022 recruiting class, and so we have a clearer picture when it comes to the numbers for this year and beyond.

Before we say anything else... Notre Dame could still lose a player or two to the transfer portal over the next couple of months. Recently, the Irish saw JoJo Johnson take off after an injury plagued freshman season — which is the normal type of attrition. On the other side of that, Notre Dame may still grab a WR or DB out of the portal.

The numbers are the numbers, but they are certainly open for change.

I fully believe in the 2-cycle theory when it comes to college football recruiting. It’s a pretty easy concept to understand in regards to “one class affects the next,” so here ya go:

2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III Drew Pyne - - Running Back Jadarian Price Logan Diggs, Audric Estime Chris Tyree - - Tight End Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - George Takacs Wide Receiver Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - - Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis, Matt Salerno Center Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Jarrett Patterson Guard Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic, - Tackle Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker - Josh Lugg Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey Jayson Ademilola Defensive End Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu Justin Ademilola Linebacker Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Bo Bauer Safety Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Brandon Joesph - D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith Cornerback Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley Clarence Lewis Cam Hart TaRiq Bracy Specialists Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - Michael Vinson (LS), Blake Grupe (K) Totals 21/85 (21) 44/85 (23) 59/85 (15) 70/85 (11) 85/85 (15)