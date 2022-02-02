National Signing Day: Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Commit List

The 2022 recruiting class for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish has been finalized for a long time now. The Irish signed 21 commitments during the early signing period, and won’t add a single player player to close it out.
Notre Dame suffered 3 decommitments right before the December signing day. Those decommits were; 3-Star WR Amorion Walker (Michigan Wolverines), 4-Star WR C.J. Williams (USC Trojans), and 4-Star DB Devin Moore (Florida Gators). In all, the Irish lost out on 5 total decommitments in the 2022 cycle with 3-Star DE Darren Agu (Vanderbilt Commodores) and 3-Star TE Jack Nickel (Michigan State Spartans) being the other two.
The 21 players that signed represent:
- 17 different states with no state providing more than 2 commitments.
- 12 early enrollees.
- A #7 ranking in the 247 Composite Team Rankings
- A #6 ranking in the On3 Consensus Team Rankings
- The highest player rating average at Notre Dame since 2013.
Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Commit List (21)
|SIGNED
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|ENROLLED
|☘️
|OL
|Joey Tanona
|Indiana
|6'5"
|280
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/25/20
|✅
|☘️
|LB
|Nolan Ziegler
|Michigan
|6'4"
|205
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|08/22/20
|✅
|☘️
|OL
|Ty Chan
|Massachusetts
|6'6"
|275
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/2020
|-
|☘️
|DE
|Tyson Ford
|Missouri
|6'5"
|250
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/18/21
|✅
|☘️
|DE
|Aiden Gobaira
|Virginia
|6'6"
|235
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/06/21
|✅
|☘️
|RB
|Jadarian Price
|Texas
|5'11"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/21/21
|✅
|☘️
|QB
|Steve Angeli
|New Jersey
|6'3"
|215
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|03/04/21
|✅
|☘️
|CB
|Jaden Mickey
|California
|5'11"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|03/14/21
|✅
|☘️
|LB
|Joshua Burnham
|Michigan
|6'4"
|215
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|03/17/21
|✅
|☘️
|TE
|Eli Raridon
|Iowa
|6'6"
|228
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/02/21
|-
|☘️
|TE
|Holden Staes
|Georgia
|6'5"
|230
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/07/21
|-
|☘️
|DT
|Donovan Hinish
|Pennsylvania
|6'2"
|275
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/04/21
|-
|☘️
|LB
|Niuafe Tuihalamaka
|California
|6'2"
|235
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/19/21
|✅
|☘️
|OL
|Ashton Craig
|Indiana
|6'5"
|283
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/26/21
|-
|☘️
|DB
|Jayden Bellamy
|New Jersey
|5'11"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/02/21
|✅
|☘️
|LB
|Jaylen Sneed
|South Carolina
|6'2"
|210
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/12/21
|✅
|☘️
|CB
|Benjamin Morrison
|Arizona
|6'0"
|170
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/15/21
|-
|☘️
|WR
|Tobias Merriweather
|Washington
|6'4"
|185
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|08/04/21
|-
|☘️
|OL
|Aamil Wagner
|Ohio
|6'6"
|265
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/11/21
|-
|☘️
|P
|Bryce McFerson
|North Carolina
|6'1"
|175
|6⭐️ SAILER
|6⭐️ SAILER
|6⭐️ SAILER
|6⭐️ SAILER
|6⭐️ SAILER
|6⭐️ SAILER
|11/21/21
|-
|☘️
|OL
|Billy Schrauth
|Wisconsin
|6'5"
|300
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/9/21
|✅
