National Signing Day: Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Commit List

The 2022 recruiting class for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish has been finalized for a long time now. The Irish signed 21 commitments during the early signing period, and won’t add a single player player to close it out.

Notre Dame suffered 3 decommitments right before the December signing day. Those decommits were; 3-Star WR Amorion Walker (Michigan Wolverines), 4-Star WR C.J. Williams (USC Trojans), and 4-Star DB Devin Moore (Florida Gators). In all, the Irish lost out on 5 total decommitments in the 2022 cycle with 3-Star DE Darren Agu (Vanderbilt Commodores) and 3-Star TE Jack Nickel (Michigan State Spartans) being the other two.

The 21 players that signed represent:

17 different states with no state providing more than 2 commitments.

12 early enrollees.

A #7 ranking in the 247 Composite Team Rankings

A #6 ranking in the On3 Consensus Team Rankings

The highest player rating average at Notre Dame since 2013.