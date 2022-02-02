According to a report from Irish Illustrated’s Tom Loy, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are expected to hire Gerad Parker from the West Virginia Mountaineers as their new tight ends coach.
BREAKING: #IrishIllustrated and @247Sports have learned that #NotreDame is expected to hire current West Virginia co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Gerad Parker as its next Tight Ends coach.— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 2, 2022
It’s a quick turnaround for Notre Dame at this position. Just a few days ago, John McNulty was announced as the new offensive coordinator for the Boston College Eagles after serving as the TE coach for Notre Dame over the past two seasons.
Parker has a lot of Power 5 experience over the past ten seasons:
2013-14 — Purdue Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator
2015-16 — Purdue Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator
2016 — Purdue Interim Head Coach
2017 — Cincinnati Running Backs
2017 — Duke Football Operations Assistant (Offense)
2018 — Duke Wide Receivers
2019 — Penn State Wide Receivers/Passing Game Coordinator
2020-21 — West Virginia Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers
2022 — West Virginia Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers
Parker will be blessed with All-American Michael Mayer for the 2022 season, but Notre Dame has continually stocked up at the position — which makes sense for a school labeled as “TEU.” This is all to say that Parker will have all the tools needed to succeed at Notre Dame.
