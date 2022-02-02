OFD Podcast: Notre Dame Football Cuffing Season

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back again to somewhat - maybe - talk about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program and National Signing Day. How did it work out? Well, in this episode:

HELLO!

Snowblowers are meant to be family heirlooms.

REVIEWS!

Notre Dame has a top 10 recruiting class and we should be pretty happy with that.

Which 2022 recruits will be the most beloved?

Joshua breaks out another monkey paw and dares the football gods with it.

Notre Dame coaching moves.

JoJo Johnson hits the transfer portal.

Why The Day After Tomorrow is one of the greatest movies of all time (DISCLAIMER: this is not a shared opinion by all of the OFD Pod hosts).

The University of Sooner Cal.

We fall down a Jim Harbaugh and Michigan Wolverines rabbit hole and we almost didn’t make it back out alive.

Yes... Jude is eating yogurt.

Which position groups we have our eye on the most this spring and why.

Another reminder that this IS National Signing Day, and Joshua continues to complain about the new format being less fun.

The importance of adding some gray hairs to the young coaching staff.

Other things that may or may not have to do with Notre Dame football and/or recruiting.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

You can listen to the show in the podcast player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

