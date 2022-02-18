The no. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish traveled to Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, MI to take on the Michigan State Spartans in their final road series of the regular season. After a respectable start to the season, the Spartans came in losers of ten straight and still looking for their first victory of 2022.

First Period

The Irish penalty kill came into the contest with a .927 penalty kill percentage, which is the best in the nation. However, the Spartans would be responsible for a rare goal given up by the unit, when a one-timer from Erik Middendorf got past Matthew Galajda to make it 1-0. Notre Dame managed just seven shots on net in the period, including one by Spencer Stastney that hit the post.

Second Period

In the second, it was Notre Dame’s turn to capitalize on the man advantage. A holding call on Adam Goodsir led to the first power-play of the evening for the Irish, when Hunter Stand tied the game with a shot from the right circle. Once again, the Spartans dominated the period in shots, but the game remained even after two.

Tied at 1-1, we're underway in the third!



Notre Dame opens with 32 seconds remaining on the penalty kill



Strand's 7th of the year tied it at 1-1 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lz5Ci45BA0 — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 19, 2022

Third Period

As was the theme all night, special team continued to play a factor. Shortly after Michigan State’s broken power-play ended, they went on the penalty kill when Dennis Cesana was called for tripping. Just after the ensuing power-play expired, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Landon Slaggert tipped in a blocked Hunter Strand shot to break the tie.

2-1 ND || Now 8:36 left in the third, Irish still with the one-goal lead.



Here's Landon Slaggert's 10th of the year, with assists from Strand and Leivermann #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/mi9heQ6w5e — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 19, 2022

Near the end of regulation, Pierce Charleson saved a one-timer by Trevor Janicke, who then followed it up with a tip that was a high stick. After the play, Cole Krygier and Graham Slaggert were both given majors and disqualifications for fighting, and will sit for the second game of the series. The Spartans pulled Charleson for the extra attacker, but the game would end in a 2-1 final.

Game Summary

Scoring

Michigan State: Erik Middendorf (PPG) at 17:11 in the 1st, assisted by Mitchell Lewandowski and Jesse Tucker

Notre Dame: Hunter Stand (PPG) at 05:13 in the 2nd, assisted by Nick Leivermann and Graham Slaggert

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert at 04:23 in the 3rd, assisted by Nick Leivermann and Hunter Strand

Penalties

Notre Dame: Jesse Landsdell for interference at 15:22 in the 1st

Michigan State: Adam Goodsir for holding at 03:55 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Solag Bakich for interference at 18:32 in the 2nd

Michigan State: Jeremy Davidson, 10 minute game misconduct at 19:15 in the 2nd

Michigan State: Dennis Cesana for tripping at 02:16 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke for hooking at 06:22 in the 3rd

Michigan State: Erik Middendorf for roughting at 16:03 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Graham Slaggert for roughing at 16:03 in the 3rd

Michigan State: Cole Krygler, fighting and game disqualification at 16:03 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Graham Slaggert, fighting and game disqualification at 16:03 in the 3rd

Michigan State: Jesse Tucker for faceoff violation at 19:56 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Matthew Galajda, 36 saves

Michigan State: Pierce Charleson, 20 saves

Up Next

The Irish will conclude their series with Michigan State on Saturday, February 19, at 7:00 PM ET. The game can be streamed on Big Ten Network Plus.