OFD Podcast: Notre Dame Football’s golden glow at the Waffle House

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back together to talk about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a much improved sound mix. In this episode:

HELLO!

You’re still here.

Notre Dame is going to hire Al Golden.

IHOP vs Denny’s isn’t even a thing if there is a Waffle House around.

Joshua is unapologetic in his battle against the age appropriation of Dre and Snoop.

Sidetracking to the Super Bowl and Fort Wayne’s big night.

Lacrosse Bro Linebacker Preston Zinter. LFG!

A little recruiting chatter... basically the big spring setup.

COACH Lezynski with the promotion to Vanderbilt.

New Irish staff love (positive thinking with the turnover).

The Wilford Brimley Line.

Chris Watt is BACK!

Starting to feel it for spring football.

We finalize the 2021 football season by going over our prop bets from August. There’s a lot to cover here... and a lot of red.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

