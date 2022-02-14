Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Outdo Wisconsin Badgers 3-2 to Finish Series

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish closed out the weekend’s series in Madison against the Wisconsin Badgers Sunday with a victory following Saturday’s 5-3 loss.

First Period

The Irish wasted no time setting the tone of the game. Following an interference penalty on Wisconsin’s Jack Gorniak just less than two minutes into play, Jesse Lansdell found the back of the net on the power play for the Irish. By the end of the period, the Badgers had outshot the Irish 21-17.

With 8:47 left in the first, we've reached the first period media timeout, still leading 1-0



Lansdell with the tally, assists to T. Janicke and Stastney

Second Period

Notre Dame’s Hunter Strand doubled the Irish score a little more than six and a half minutes into the second with his sixth goal of the season. It wasn’t until Wisconsin’s Mathieu de St. Phalle scored just less than 17 minutes into the period on the power play that the Badgers got on the board and the two teams headed into the third 2-1, Irish.

Third Period

The Badgers didn’t have enough momentum to carry into the third, and Trevor Janicke scored Notre Dame’s third goal of the night and his twelfth of the season a little less than eight minutes into the period. Zach Urdahl snagged a goal to double the Badgers’ score just about five minutes later, but it was too late to shift the game in Wisconsin’s favor. With just about a minute and a half left to play, an elbowing call on Wisconsin’s Roman Ahcan earned him five minutes and a game misconduct, but the Irish had scored their last goal of the game. The Irish finished the night with the 3-2 win and by the end of the game, the Irish had outshot the Badgers 61-52.

Now 5 minutes to play in the third, Irish up 3-2



Trevor Janicke's 12th of the season

Game Summary

Scoring

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell at 02:02 in the 1st with assists from Spencer Stastney and Chase Blackmun

Notre Dame: Hunter Strand at 06:37 in the 2nd with assists from Justin Janicke and Jack Adams

Wisconsin: Mathieu de St. Phalle at 16:37 in the 2nd with assists from Corson Ceulemans and Brock Caufield

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke at 07:44 in the 3rd with assists from Jake Boltmann and Jake Pivonka

Wisconsin: Zach Urdahl at 12:53 in the 3rd with assists from Caden Brown and Sam Stange

Penalties

Wisconsin: Jack Gorniak for interference at 01:53 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke for tripping at 02:52 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Adam Karashik for hooking at 06:58 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann for interference at 15:40 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann for slashing at 10:55 in the 3rd

Wisconsin: Roman Ahcan for elbowing at 18:29 in the 3rd, game misconduct

Goalies

Notre Dame: Matthew Galajda, 30 saves

Wisconsin: Jared Moe, 31 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday, February 19 at 7 p.m. Stream the game with Big Ten +.

