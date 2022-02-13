Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Fall to Badgers 5-3

The no. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish traveled north to Madison, WI to face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. The series was originally intended to start on Thursday, but was briefly delayed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wisconsin program. The teams met this past November in South Bend, when the Irish outscored the Badgers 8-1 over the span of a two-game sweep.

First Period

A Mathieu De St. Phalle wrist shot from the high slot opened the scoring for Wisconsin just over eight minutes into the contest. The Irish would respond when a beautiful pass from Charlie Raith found Ryder Rolston to tie the game up at one. In the period’s closing minutes, Wisconsin would score a pair of goals less than a minute apart, giving them a 3-1 lead going into intermission.

The second period is a go!



Here's Ryder Rolston's 10th of the year pic.twitter.com/mff48mcrF0 — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 13, 2022

Second Period

The Badgers increased their lead when a wrist shot from Chicago Blackhawks prospect Josh Ess beat Ryan Bischel blocker side. Despite twice going on the penalty kill, the Irish out-shot the Badgers 10-6 in the second period. However, the Wisconsin defense wouldn’t allow anything to get past Jared Moe as the game remained 4-1 going into the final period.

Third Period

It looked like Moe’s stellar play between the pipes would be too much to overcome. A shot from Trevor Janicke hit the post early in the period, and two Irish power-plays led to shots on net from Spencer Stastney, Landon Slaggert and Janicke that were all unsuccessful.

Eventually, Solag Bakich would tuck a rebound over the goal line to make it 4-2. The Irish then brought on the extra attacker, and a Grant Silianoff shot got the Irish within one with just over a minute left in regulation. Despite a great effort in the final minutes, the Notre Dame rally would end with a Wisconsin empty net goal from the red line to make it a 5-3 final.

Game Summary

Scoring

Wisconsin: Mathieu De St. Phalle at 08:07 in the 1st, assisted by Carson Bantle

Notre Dame: Ryder Rolston at 18:00 in the 1st, assisted by Charlie Raith and Solag Bakich

Wisconsin: Ryder Donovan at 18:23 in the 1st, assisted by Liam Malmquist and Jack Gorniak

Wisconsin: Anthony Kehrer at 19:18 in the 1st, assisted by Mathieu De St. Phalle and Carson Bantle

Wisconsin: Josh Ess at 13:16 in the 2nd, assisted by Mathieu De St. Phalle and Jack Gorniak

Notre Dame: Solag Bakich at 17:30 in the 3rd, assisted by Chase Blackmun and Cam Burke

Notre Dame: Grant Silianoff (EA) at 18:58 in the 3rd, assisted by Chase Blackmun and Jesse Landsdell

Wisconsin: Jack Gorniak (ENG) at 19:34 in the 3rd, assisted by Dominick Mersch and Roman Ahcan

Penalties

Wisconsin: Corson Ceulemans for hooking at 20:00 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke for hooking at 09:53 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Zach Plucinski for hitting from behind at 16:17 in the 2nd

Wisconsin: Roman Ahcan for boarding at 08:38 in the 3rd

Wisconsin: Jesper Peltonen for cross-checking at 14:57 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 2 saves

Notre Dame: Matthew Galajda, 8 saves

Wisconsin: Jared Moe, 38 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will conclude their series with Wisconsin on Sunday, February 13, at 9:00 PM ET. The game can be streamed on Big Ten Network Plus.