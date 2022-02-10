OFD Podcast: Prelude to a Notre Dame villain

Joshua and Brendan break open the seal of prophecy to pod about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the ever moving world of college football. There were a few technical difficulties and sound issues along the way... and we’ll just blame that on the evil of the world. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- Viking age.
- REVIEWS!
- Shoveling or mowing in extreme conditions?
- Are you and 10 of your friends dumb enough to take on a gorilla?
- Lincoln Riley and the mark of the beast rise from the house of Southern Cal.
- Pat Narduzzi and the ACC coaching cabal are drunk with the power.
- George Takacs hits the transfer portal.
- Scholarship numbers are right on point, but might sway back and forth for a while.
- The saga of Deland McCullough and his sons.
- Notre Dame Basketball... #1 in the ACC BAYBEEE!
- Jesse Schmitt joins a large support staff.
- A really quick look at the States of Recruiting and the shift over the past decade.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the episode.
Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.
Loading comments...