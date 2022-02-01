Brandon Wimbush and MOGL Continue to be Upward Movers in the NIL Industry

Brandon Wimbush and his business partner Ayden Syal continue to be upward movers in the NIL industry. Brandon announced this news on social media this week:

More MOGL news! We’re heading back down to Austin, TX in March - this time as a FINALIST for the 2022 South by Southwest pitch startup event in the Social & Culture Category! We’ll live pitch to a high-profile audience of media, VC’s, and judges from companies like Johnson & Johnson, Breyer Capital, Walmart, Lance Armstrong’s Next Ventures and more. Of the 572 companies that participated in SXSW last year, over 82% received funding in excess of $14.5 billion and 17% have been acquired by companies like Google, Apple and Live Nation. My partner, Ayden Syal and I will be in Austin for the month of March - reach out if you’d like to schedule a meeting. Thrilled to be part of this cutting edge conference and to have made it so far in the process. The MOGL team is excited for the NOW and for the future!

And here is what SXSW had to say:

45 Finalists Announced for the 2022 SXSW Pitch Startup Event

Announcing the 14th annual SXSW Pitch Finalists representing the most cutting-edge technologies from across the globe at SXSW 2022.

From March 12-13, SXSW Pitch will showcase 45 companies within 9 distinct categories.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting SXSW Pitch again here in Austin for it’s 14th year of programming,” said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. “Since its beginning, SXSW Pitch has significantly helped shape the early-stage venture ecosystem and connected promising companies with the resources they need to thrive. This year’s competition will proudly feature the highest tier of presenting companies in event history, and we are looking forward to seeing how these startups continue to make industry change moving forward.”

Finalists of 2022 SXSW Pitch

Social & Culture

MOGL (Miami, FL)

The 2022 Pitch event will feature 25 companies on Saturday, March 12 and 20 companies on Sunday, March 13 at the Hilton Austin Downtown. A winner from each category as well as the the Best In Show award will be announced during the SXSW Pitch Award Ceremony on Sunday, March 13. For a complete list of the 2022 Finalists, including alternates, visit the SXSW Pitch page.

Good luck Brandon & Ayden!

Cheers & GO IRISH!