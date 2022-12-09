Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl

On Friday, the Reese’s Senior Bowl announced that Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey has accepted an invitation to play in the all-star game. Foskey was a captain for Notre Dame and one of the best defensive linemen in the country.

It’s still unclear if Foskey will be regarded as an NFL Draft first round caliber player by the league. The opportunity to practice and run drills all week in front of NFL coaches and scouts is certainly one way Foskey can take some of this into his own hands.

Foskey will join fellow Irish captain Jarrett Patterson at the Senior Bowl. Unlike Patterson, Foskey has decided to not play in Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 73 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 900 media members from around the country were credentialed last year. This past April, the game produced a record-tying 106 total picks for the second straight year, representing 40 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 45 of the top 100 players selected.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: Saturday, February 4, 2023, @ 1:30pm CT

WHERE: Mobile, Alabama, University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium

HOW TO WATCH: NFL Network