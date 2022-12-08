Isaiah Foskey became the all-time sacks leader for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this year with a new benchmark of 25 career sacks. Now, the senior from California will take his talent to the NFL Draft this spring as he foregoes Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl date with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

While Foskey leave Notre Dame with the most sacks in a career, he was never able to top Justin Tuck’s single season record of 13. Isaiah racked up 10 sacks in 2021 and 10.5 in 2022.

Living in your backfield.



Thank you, Isaiah. pic.twitter.com/yGAahgJcor — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 8, 2022

What’s funny, is that I’ll probably remember Foskey for his blocked punts and kicks as much as I will for his skill at sacking a quarterback. Over the past three years, he has been one of those frontline guys that has also stepped it up on special teams.

Defensive end is a premium position in the NFL, and it’s still very debatable where Foskey will eventually land. PFF has Foskey as the 27th best prospect on their big board, which technically would put him in the first round.