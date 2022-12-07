This surprises no one... but tight end Michael Mayer will not play for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Gator Bowl against the South Carolina Gamecocks, and he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

At a place like Notre Dame — a place that holds the title of TIGHT END U — it might seem a little difficult to declare the greatest of all-time, but Michael Mayer’s production from day one through his last game with the Irish is the best that any tight end at the school has ever produced.

So we can say it... he’s the best to ever do it.

The best to ever do it



Thank you, Michael. pic.twitter.com/lhneFuMvlU — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 7, 2022

Mayer will likely be a unanimous All-American, and if the Mackey Award has any sense at all — he’s the next winner for that award.

It’s truly been awesome to watch Mayer play football for Notre Dame over these past three years. Not only did he provide unmatched production and leadership on the field, but his personality off the field and the way he has carried himself has also been something that should be used as the blueprint for every future Notre Dame Football player.

Thanks for everything Mike, and good luck in the NFL Draft.