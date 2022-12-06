OFD Podcast: Notre Dame to the Gator Bowl and Transfer Portal Madness

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan flip the switch on the pod machine and were whisked away in a portal to beautiful DUVAL to break down all of the Notre Dame football news you can handle. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- Put some respect on cube steak’s name.
- Notre Dame is headed to the Gator Bowl to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, and Joshua is loving the DUVAL life.
- How Notre Dame and South Carolina got here... was it a cage match versus the Holiday Bowl?
- The opening line has the Irish favored over the Cocks... but it moved very early.
- Drew Pyne is out the door and Jude has some very strong feelings about how that went down.
- So... who’s playing quarterback for the Irish against the Cocks?
- The transfer portal is open, and boy do we have a lot to say here.
- Will the Irish land a good QB from the portal?
- How many Irish players will enter the portal?
- Does the bowl game performance matter to spring competition?
- Deion Sanders takes over for the Colorado Buffaloes and we have some thoughts about that.
- A Matt Campbell earthquake.
- A quick look at some of the other bowl games.
- Crowning a pick-em champion.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
