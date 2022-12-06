OFD Podcast: Notre Dame to the Gator Bowl and Transfer Portal Madness

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan flip the switch on the pod machine and were whisked away in a portal to beautiful DUVAL to break down all of the Notre Dame football news you can handle. In this episode:

HELLO!

Put some respect on cube steak’s name.

Notre Dame is headed to the Gator Bowl to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, and Joshua is loving the DUVAL life.

How Notre Dame and South Carolina got here... was it a cage match versus the Holiday Bowl?

The opening line has the Irish favored over the Cocks... but it moved very early.

Drew Pyne is out the door and Jude has some very strong feelings about how that went down.

So... who’s playing quarterback for the Irish against the Cocks?

The transfer portal is open, and boy do we have a lot to say here.

Will the Irish land a good QB from the portal?

How many Irish players will enter the portal?

Does the bowl game performance matter to spring competition?

Deion Sanders takes over for the Colorado Buffaloes and we have some thoughts about that.

A Matt Campbell earthquake.

A quick look at some of the other bowl games.

Crowning a pick-em champion.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.