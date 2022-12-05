According to 247’s Tom Loy, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end, Osita Ekwonu, has entered the transfer portal.

Ekwonu was a 4-Star linebacker recruit in the 2019 class and was ranked just one spot behind fellow Irish defensive end, Isaiah Foskey. It never really worked out for Ekwonu during his time at Notre Dame and was moved from linebacker to defensive end — and also put in some time at fullback as well.

The North Carolina native held offers out of high school with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and many others. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at whatever school he ends up at for the 2023 season.

This is the third portal entry of the day for the Irish, as Ekwonu joins quarterback Drew Pyne, and defensive back Jayden Bellamy in the search for a new home to play college football.