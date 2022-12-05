According to 247’s Tom Loy, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end, Osita Ekwonu, has entered the transfer portal.
Sources have told @247Sports that #NotreDame defensive lineman Osita Ekwonu has entered the Transfer Portal.— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) December 5, 2022
Story: https://t.co/7o0yKA9VuN#IrishIllustrated @247Sports / @247SportsPortal pic.twitter.com/E2aScBeaqw
Ekwonu was a 4-Star linebacker recruit in the 2019 class and was ranked just one spot behind fellow Irish defensive end, Isaiah Foskey. It never really worked out for Ekwonu during his time at Notre Dame and was moved from linebacker to defensive end — and also put in some time at fullback as well.
The North Carolina native held offers out of high school with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and many others. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at whatever school he ends up at for the 2023 season.
This is the third portal entry of the day for the Irish, as Ekwonu joins quarterback Drew Pyne, and defensive back Jayden Bellamy in the search for a new home to play college football.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jayden Limar, Dylan Edwards, Jeremiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|-
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood
|Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Center
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina
|Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Justin Ademilola
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|Jordan Botelho
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen, Ben Minich
|-
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|-
|Cornerback
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Totals
|26/85 (26)
|46/85 (20)
|70/85 (24)
|82/85 (12)
|91/85 (9)
