The college football transfer portal is officially open, and today is a day that is rumored to be one that will be quite busy when it comes to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The first bit of news according to 247’s Tom Loy, is that freshman defensive back Jayden Bellamy has entered the transfer portal.

Bellamy was a 3-Star recruit from Bergen Catholic in New Jersey and was a high school teammate of fellow Irish freshman, quarterback Steve Angeli. As a recruit, Bellamy held offers from a large number of schools including the Penn State Nittany Lions, Boston College Eagles, Clemson Tigers, and others.

Despite being an early enrollee, Bellamy was never able to make an impact this fall with no time on the field while freshman corners Jaden Mickey and Benjamin Morrison saw quite a bit of playing time with Morrison claiming a starting position and freshman All-American status. Bellamy was dealing with some injuries this season.

There will be more portal news for sure over the next few days.