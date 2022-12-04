Quick Recap: Fighting Irish Dominate UConn 74-60

HUGE WIN

What an afternoon in Purcell Pavilion today! The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team just took control and beat the UConn Huskies 74-60. In this rivalry game, Niele Ivey got her first victory agains the Huskies, and it was a convincing one too. From start to finish, the Irish controlled this game in an exciting one for the team and for the fans.

To begin, it was a back and forth game with the score 18-13 at the end of the first quarter. Then, the Irish started to impose their will and truly take over. The team was clicking on all accounts. Olivia Miles was Olivia Miles. Lauren Ebo was seemingly having her way in the middle and under the basket. Dara Mabrey and Sonia Citron were of course great role players.

Once we got through the second quarter and into halftime with a score of 41-24, the Irish were not looking back. Muffet McGraw, Marcus Freeman, Arike Ogunbowale, and Natalie Achonwa (all ND royalty) were in the building to cheer on the team. They added to an incredibly loud and supportive home crowd, which was definitely needed.

In the third quarter, the Huskies went on a 12-2 run to cut the lead to under 10 points, making the game a bit nervy for the Irish. However, they kept composure to own the rest of the game. The team truly locked in and provided a wonderful performance in an enormous get-right game after the loss to Maryland on Thursday night.

Olivia Miles led the scoring with 21 points, and Lauren Ebo had a double-digit point total off the bench. This team is so fun, and Niele Ivey seems to finally have that team that can help the Irish get over the hump and make a meaningful run in the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.

After a couple of gauntlet games, the Irish will next play when they travel to take on Lafayette at 6 PM on Thursday, December 8.