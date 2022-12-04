On Sunday the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll released their latest set of rankings on Sunday, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish come in at #19 and #20 respectively.

Notre Dame’s lone ranked win of the season remains the Clemson Tigers who check in at #10 and #11. Depending upon the bowl game results, Notre Dame will have a strong chance to finish in the top 15 for the season.

Speaking of bowl games... while we wait for the official word (which sounds like the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl) we did get the college football playoff set, and the rest of the New Years Six games.

The New Year’s Six is set:



Fiesta (semi): TCU vs. Michigan

Peach (semi): Ohio State vs. Georgia

Rose: Utah vs. Penn State

Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee

Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 4, 2022

The committee did not screw the TCU Horned Frogs out of playoff berth, and we have come full circle with that whole 13th data point thing as the Ohio State Buckeyes are in the semis.

We will have more very soon on Notre Dame’s bowl destination.