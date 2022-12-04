 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football: Irish ranked #19 in AP Poll and CFB Playoff is set

Still living good off of that Clemson win

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Sunday the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll released their latest set of rankings on Sunday, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish come in at #19 and #20 respectively.

Notre Dame’s lone ranked win of the season remains the Clemson Tigers who check in at #10 and #11. Depending upon the bowl game results, Notre Dame will have a strong chance to finish in the top 15 for the season.

Speaking of bowl games... while we wait for the official word (which sounds like the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl) we did get the college football playoff set, and the rest of the New Years Six games.

The committee did not screw the TCU Horned Frogs out of playoff berth, and we have come full circle with that whole 13th data point thing as the Ohio State Buckeyes are in the semis.

We will have more very soon on Notre Dame’s bowl destination.

