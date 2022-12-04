Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS UConn Huskies

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were off to a really good start to the 2022-2023 women’s basketball season with a 6-0 start and winning by an average of 33 points along the way. Niele Ivey’s squad was only really challenged by the California Bears in a 90-79 win.

And then along came the #20 Maryland Terrapins. It was a hard-fought game by the Irish in what was their toughest game to that point — and then Diamond Miller sank a buzzer beater to give Notre Dame tough first loss of the season.

So how will the Irish respond when its rival, the UConn Huskies, visit South Bend for an early season battle? They’ll certainly need Sonia Citron and Olivia Miles to continue their high level of play, but keep an eye on Dara Mabrey and her 3-point shot to help the Irish stay in this and to eventually pull it out.

UCONN HUSKIES

Head Coach: Geno Auriemma (38th season)

Season Record: 6-0

Key Players: G Azzi Fudd (24 ppg), F Aaliyah Edwards (11. reb pg), G Nika Muhl (11 assists pg)

Quick Overview: UConn is scorching hot and they have marched through their early season schedule like a legit Final Four team. They already have three top 10 wins in games against Texas, Iowa, and NC State.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Sunday, December 4, 3:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ABC

Irish wear green!



Time to bring out the ☘️ gear and #PackPurcell this Sunday!



Still need a spot? https://t.co/VUAYaUo0sa#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/7oVXVNuYxK — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) December 3, 2022

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.