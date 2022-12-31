Notre Dame Hockey Loses Series Opener to Alaska 3-2

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team opened their second semester with their first of two games against the Alaska Nanooks. Unfortunately the last day of 2022 went exactly like the rest of their series so far this season, as Notre Dame lost the opener of the series 3-2. They’ll look to come away with a split in game two.

Game Summary (Notre Dame 2 - Alaska 3)

First Period

The first period opened with both teams knocking off some rust after a few weeks off, as missed passes and off target shots cam from both sides. Halfway through the period though Alaska struck first, as an Irish turnover at the blue line sent a breakaway that beat Bischel for the first goal of the game. The play was reviewed for a hit to the head on the turnover but ultimately after a lengthy review the borderline play stood as called and the ice and the goal counted.

Second Period

Early in the second period Alaska doubled their lead. They took a loose puck behind the Irish net and were able to turn it into a pass across the crease for a tap into the empty net, leaving Bischel no chance of a save.

The Nanooks bookended the period with another goal to extend the lead. Again they took control of the puck behind the net and passed it out to the left faceoff circle for a one-time shot that managed to just sneak under Bischel’s arm. The period ended 3-0.

Third Period

In the third period it was Notre Dame’s turn for an early goal. Grant Silianoff attempted a wraparound that was stopped, but a rebound bounced out into the slot. Eventually Hunter Strand made his way to the loose puck and snapped it home for the Irish goal.

At the midpoint of the period Notre Dame got a second goal to cut the deficit to one. Solag Bakich took the puck in the corner and passed it out to Jake Boltmann at the point. Boltmann took a shot that was saved but again a rebound landed in front of the goal. Chayse Primeau was positioned in front for a screen and after several attempts was able to stuff in the loose puck. Despite nearly constant pressure for the rest of the game Notre Dame wasn’t able to find the equalizer and it finished 3-2.

Scoring

Alaska: Chase Dubois (4) at 7:28 in the 1st unassisted

Alaska: Chase Dubois (5) at 2:17 in the 2nd assisted by Payton Matsui and Braden Birnie

Alaska: Karl Falk (2) at 18:56 in the 2nd assisted by Connor Mylymok and Xavier Jean-Louis

Notre Dame: Hunter Strand (2) at 2:37 in the 3rd assisted by Grant Silianoff and Ryder Rolston

Notre Dame: Chayse Primeau (4) at 10:47 in the 3rd assisted by Solag Bakich and Jake Boltmann

Penalties

Alaska: Kyle Gaffney 2 for hooking at 14:00 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Chayse Primeau 2 for cross-checking at 14:41 in the 1st

Alaska: Arvils Bergamins 2 for cross-checking at 14:41 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Hunter Strand 2 for hooking at 7:20 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: BENCH 2 for unsportsmanlike conduct at 10:56 in the 2nd

Alaska: Colin Doyle 2 for hooking at 13:54 in the 2nd

Alaska: Karl Falk 2 for slashing at 2:37 in the 3rd

Alaska: Garrett Pyke 2 for cross-checking at 7:31 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke 2 for hooking at 11:30 in the 3rd

Alaska: Matt Koethe 2 for unsportsmanlike conduct at 15:33 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel save 22 of 25 shots in the loss

Alaska: Matt Radomsky saved 32 of 34 shots for the win

Up Next

Both teams play their first game of the new calendar year right back here tomorrow. They close out their two game series while welcoming 2023.