How strange the college football season turned out to be in 2022. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish saw much of that strangeness staring right back at them in the mirror — but the year is almost over. Before the Irish can change clothes and start fresh in 2023, they have one last challenge in front of them with the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl.

As it’s been said a hundred times over the last few weeks... no one really knows what the hell is going to happen as both teams are making massive adjustments to the roster for this one game. The most intriguing part for Notre Dame is certainly that Tyler Buchner returns from his injury in week two to take over as the starter once again.

So again... who really knows what the hell is going to happen?

ODDS

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the Irish are currently 3 point favorites over South Carolina after a couple of weeks where the line stood steady at -2.5. The OVER/UNDER is at 50.5.

PREVIEW PODCAST

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: 3:30 Friday December, 30, 2022

Where: Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Florida — TIAA Bank Stadium

How to watch: ESPN and Watch ESPN app, check out SlingTV

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.