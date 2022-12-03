The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win.

So what’s this have to do with Notre Dame? According to Brett McMurphy, the USC loss puts Notre Dame in an ACC bowl game rather than the Reliaquest against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

USC’s loss - and resulting dominos - means Notre Dame will not be headed to ReliaQuest & will go to an ACC bowl (Cheez-It, Gator or Holiday) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 3, 2022

According to McMurphy’s projection on the Action Network, Notre Dame’s three possible bowl destinations and opponent are:

None of that is official, and while the Irish are likely destined for one of those three bowls, the opponent could change (maybe).

Of those three options — where would you like the Irish to land once the bowl announcements become public?