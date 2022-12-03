 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

USC’s loss to Utah means Notre Dame Football’s bowl projection changes

Reliaquest... we hardly knew thee

By Joshua Vowles
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Four players involved in the two Cheez-It bowl games will be staying in the “Feelin’ the Cheeziest” hotel rooms, per a Cheez-It NIL announcement.
Twitter @JoeJHoyt

The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win.

So what’s this have to do with Notre Dame? According to Brett McMurphy, the USC loss puts Notre Dame in an ACC bowl game rather than the Reliaquest against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

According to McMurphy’s projection on the Action Network, Notre Dame’s three possible bowl destinations and opponent are:

None of that is official, and while the Irish are likely destined for one of those three bowls, the opponent could change (maybe).

Of those three options — where would you like the Irish to land once the bowl announcements become public?

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...