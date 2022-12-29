We’ve seen many players from around the country opt out of the bowl game either because of the NFL Draft or because they entered the transfer portal. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were not immune to this move by some of their own players, as they too saw some opt outs as well — just nothing in terms of numbers as the South Carolina Gamecocks have over the course of the last few weeks.

Here is a list of Gamecock players that are out of the Gator Bowl that was compiled by John Whittle with 247’s The Big Spur.

WR Jalen Brooks – starting receiver

RB Lovasea Carroll – reserve running back

DE Terrell Dawkins – reserve defensive end

WR Josh Vann –starting receiver

TE Traevon Kenion – reserve tight end

DL Zacch Pickens - starting defensive tackle

S Devonni Reed – reserve safety

DB Darius Rush - starting cornerback

DB Cam Smith - starting nickel

OL Dylan Wonnum – starting right tackle

TE Jaheim Bell (Dec. 6) - starting tight end

OL Jordan Davis (Dec. 7) - reserve

DE Gilber Edmond (Dec. 15) - starting edge

DB Joey Hunter (Dec. 5) - reserve

RB MarShawn Lloyd (Dec. 12) - starting running back

DB RJ Roderick (Oct. 18) - backup

DB Tyrese Ross (Dec. 6) - reserve

WR Corey Rucker (Dec. 14) - reserve/injured

TE Austin Stogner (Dec. 5) - key backup

LB Darryle Ware (Dec. 5) - reserve