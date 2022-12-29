We’ve seen many players from around the country opt out of the bowl game either because of the NFL Draft or because they entered the transfer portal. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were not immune to this move by some of their own players, as they too saw some opt outs as well — just nothing in terms of numbers as the South Carolina Gamecocks have over the course of the last few weeks.
Here is a list of Gamecock players that are out of the Gator Bowl that was compiled by John Whittle with 247’s The Big Spur.
WR Jalen Brooks – starting receiver
RB Lovasea Carroll – reserve running back
DE Terrell Dawkins – reserve defensive end
WR Josh Vann –starting receiver
TE Traevon Kenion – reserve tight end
DL Zacch Pickens - starting defensive tackle
S Devonni Reed – reserve safety
DB Darius Rush - starting cornerback
DB Cam Smith - starting nickel
OL Dylan Wonnum – starting right tackle
TE Jaheim Bell (Dec. 6) - starting tight end
OL Jordan Davis (Dec. 7) - reserve
DE Gilber Edmond (Dec. 15) - starting edge
DB Joey Hunter (Dec. 5) - reserve
RB MarShawn Lloyd (Dec. 12) - starting running back
DB RJ Roderick (Oct. 18) - backup
DB Tyrese Ross (Dec. 6) - reserve
WR Corey Rucker (Dec. 14) - reserve/injured
TE Austin Stogner (Dec. 5) - key backup
LB Darryle Ware (Dec. 5) - reserve
