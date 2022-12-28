KICK IT OFF

What a great year of takes. I appreciate everyone for their creativity, optimism, pessimism, and overall input. This would not be possible without your input. LITERALLY. Now that I got that out of the way, we are in the final week of Notre Dame football for a long time....which is sad. However, I think this is an opportunity to get a TON of takes in that are all over the place. This game does not feel like it is coming with a lot of pressure on either side, and should be an opportunity for players to play loose, Tommy Rees to open it up, and Special teams (on both sides) to do their thang. Let’s get creative, let’s get wild, and let’s get onto our takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and South Carolina Gamecocks!

Cold Take

Tyler Buchner rushes for 2 TDs

Buchner got off to a pretty slow start this year, no doubt about it. He was also working with a different OL, running game, and WRs. I am still very high on his potential and feel that he is most effective when the pieces around him are working. I expect him to start a bit rusty throwing the ball, so Touchdown Tommy will get him going early in the running game. He will be much more effective with this OL and the combo of Logan Diggs and Audric Estime in the power run game and zone read (expect Tyree in the slot and in 2 back sets). Buchner will score 2 Tds, one in the RZ and the other from 30 + out. It is also critical to note that South Carolina has the 113th ranked rushing defense in the country....which is definitely noteworthy to say the least. The success in the rushing game by ND will eventually open things up for Buchner is the play action game, which is where I am most intrigued to see him play. Buchner knows this is his audition to be the future of the program (in 24) and a package player next year. I am rooting incredibly hard for Buchner and think he shows that he still is a dynamic playmaker.

Hot Take

ND has 3 ints on defense

Spencer Rattler played some impressive football in the last 2 games of the year and showed why he was a 5 star recruit. What can’t be ignored is the rest of the year. Before Clemson (honestly he wasn’t great there by any stretch) and Tennessee, he had thrown for 8 TDs and 9 interceptions. That is....not good. He is a gunslinger and will come into the game confident. That confidence will lead to late throws and some early gambles. Benjamin Morrison will get one, because he is that dude. We also see one from a linebacker and then a wildcard pick late in the game. Am I so bold to say Houston Griffith gets the first of his career? No, I am not, but that would be a nice sendoff. We will see one from Brandon Joseph, who absolutely should return next year. Rattler is a wildcard at the position...The only thing that is making me pause here is no Foskey, but Al Golden will get creative in pressures with guys like Jaylen Sneed. Expect him to be shot out of a cannon a few times against his hometown team. ND should be playing loose and hopefully so will Rattler, which often results in him slanging ints...

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!